The Moment An NFL Sound Guy Gets Wrecked By 259-Pound Defensive End

An NFL sound guy was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

As the Minnesota Vikings erupted from their tunnel they came crashing into A Fox Sports sound guy racing past. Brian Robinson, a 259-pound defensive end smashed into the sound guy, lifting him off his feet and sending him careening through the air.

The video clip comes courtesy of Twitter user @Stark_16, and shows exactly what happens when something (or someone) gets in the way of an unstoppable force.

Hopefully the sound guy is okay.

