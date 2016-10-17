‘The Lost City of Z’ Director Has Nothing But Positive Things to Say About Brad Pitt

The Lost City of Z priemere was missing one of its producers, none other than Brad Pitt.

In an interview with PEOPLE, James Gray opened up about Pitt’s ongoing divorce with Angelina Jolie. “I’ve exchanged a lot of emails with him,” he said. “I love him to death. I’ve been here, obviously, not there. I’ll see him soon. He is the greatest guy.”

Pitt was supposed to take the lead role in the new film, but due to scheduling conflicts he wasn’t able to. He was still able to stay involved on the production side of things. Gray continued, “I owe him a huge debt. He was the one who sent the book to me and he’s the one who’s stuck by me for many, many years. And I’ve got nothing but love for that guy.”

Pitt has been staying under the radar since news broke of his divorce. He was recently reunited with some of his children a couple weeks back for the first time since Jolie filed the divorce on September 19th. A therapist was present during the meeting with his children.