The Leftovers Final Season Heads To Australia In First Look Photo

HBO‘s The Leftovers recently announced that it’s third and final season will air in April of 2017 and released the first official photo from the final season.

Season 2 brought the Garvey family to Texas, while Season 3 will bring them to Australia where Kevin Gary Jr. (Justin Theroux) goes to see his father (Scott Glenn).

Videos by PopCulture.com

Showrunners Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta had this to say to EW about the last season of The Leftovers:

“Australia is the end of the world geographically and our show is about the end-of-the-world emotionally. And there’s also something about Australian cinema — it’s primal, ancient and spiritual — that felt like it fit The Leftovers, whether it’s Mad Max movies or Walkabout, or Waking Fright or Peter Weir movies.”

Lindelof went on to say that the purpose of the third season is to bring The Leftovers to a conclusion:

“Though there are some big crazy ideas in the third-and-final season, we wanted to feel like we were building toward something conclusive. I wanted to take full advantage of the fact that when the audience watches the first episode of season 3 that they know it’s the beginning of the end. You don’t want to feel like an epilogue, but a climax.”

And that no matter how frustrated the audience may get, The Leftovers still plays by it’s own rules.

“It’s a very careful storytelling process because you don’t want to frustrate the audience. It’s one thing to say, ‘I’m giving you this box with a present inside and you’re never going to open it’ — who’s going to accept that gift? We’re constantly trying to modulate and fulfill the promises we’ve made. And it’s not enough to say that all we care about is the characters and not the mythology. But I do think with The Leftovers the word ‘mythology’ doesn’t necessarily apply the way it does to Lost or Westworld or Stranger Things or True Detective. Those shows have clearly defined mythologies. We don’t want to frustrate the audience but The Leftovers plays by its own set of rules and will continue to do so.”

More than three years ago, 2% of the world’s population inexplicably vanished. 140 million people, gone in an instant. No country, no state, no city was spared, except for one small town in eastern Texas. Population: 9261. Departures: Zero.

The Leftovers Season 3 Will Debut on HBO April 2017.