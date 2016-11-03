The King Of Reality TV Has Been Announced, And It Is Not Who We Expected

If you had to name the top reality TV stars, the list might include Kim Kardashian, a few of the Real Housewives, perhaps a late night host or two, or even Donald Trump during his Apprentice days. If you had to name the “King” of reality TV, who would you pick?

The Annual Reality TV Awards has spoken and named the true King of Reality TV! And the winner is … Todd Chrisley, of Chrisley Knows Best!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not that Chrisley needs a boost to his ego, but he has officially been given the title of King. The USA Network star was given the crown at the award show on November 2, and had to compete with quite a few heavy hitters in the television world.

Other nominees, who were all announced back in September, included: CNN’s Anthony Bourdain, Botched‘s Dr. Terry Dubrow, Food Network Star Guy Fieri, Sig Hansen from Deadliest Catch, Jay Leno for his new show Jay Leno’s Garage, VH! Star T.I., and celeb chef from various shows, Gordon Ramsay.

Congratulations to Todd on his new crown!

If you need to catch up, or aren’t sure who Todd Chrisley even is, then be sure to binge-watch on USA Network.

[H/T USA]