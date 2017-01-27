The Kardashian Gang Reveal Identical Burgundy Getups

Kardashian minds think alike – well, except for Kim Kardashian. When the famous family gathered at Kris Jenner’s home for a family meeting, Kim realized that everyone got the “wear burgundy” memo but her. So she snapped the hilarious encounter

When Kim arrived at Kris’s home, she noticed that her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian both decided to wear outfits that were head to toe burgundy. Finding the coincidence pretty funny, Kim took to Snapchat to show off the outfits.

“I don’t know what’s more in your face: all burgundy at once, or two people in all burgundy at one,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said in the video.

Of course, as Kim knows, once you put something out on social media, everyone is bound to see it, including her other sister, Kylie Jenner. Kylie decided to make Kim’s day by also arriving wearing all burgundy.

“So Kim just snap chatted how annoying it was that Khloe and Kourtney both showed up in burgundy on accident, so I’m about to show up to the same meeting in all burgundy head to toe,” Kylie said on her own Snapchat.

Needless to say, as soon as Kylie arrived, Kim took to Snapchat in astonishment.

“I feel so left out!” Kim cried.

Looks like the sisters will be required to snap each other their outfits before family meetings going forward.

