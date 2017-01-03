The Internet Creates Masterpiece Photoshop Of Margot Robbie Wrecking Ronda Rousey

Some Photoshop wizard created an insanely awesome picture of Margot Robbie absolutely wrecking UFC superstar Ronda Rousey.

The hilarious image is totally blowing up the Internet. Since being posted on Imgur, the image has been viewed more than 224k times!

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photo editor doctored the snap from Rousey’s UFC 207 fight against Amanda Nunes, in which she was knocked out in only 48 seconds. Clearly the photoshopper thought that UFC president Dana White would like a fighter with the face of a Hollywood actress as the photo was posted with the caption: “Margot Robbie is the type of woman Dana wants to beat Rousey.”

This edited pic of the Wolf of Wall Street actress decking Ronda Rousey wasn’t the only photoshopped snap that made waves online. Following the fight, UFC champion Amanda Nunes posted a photo that totally threw shade at Ronda Rousey. See the photo here.

Following the fight, Rousey gave this statement to ESPN about her future in the octagon:

“I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones. Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me.”

“Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes — even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly — it doesn’t work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women’s division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda.”

Learn more here.

UFC president Dana White also spoke out after the Ronda Rousey fight.

He said: “I met with [Rousey] backstage after and hung out with her for about 45 minutes and ya know, I’ll tell you this. She’s in better spirits this time than she was after the Holly Holm fight ya know. She’s very competitive, she does not like to lose, she loves to win, and she loves to do what she sets out to do. Tonight wasn’t her night, and none of this would be here without Ronda Rousey. Ronda Rousey built this. She talked me into letting women come into the UFC, and it’s the smartest thing that I’ve ever done, so regardless of whether she comes back or doesn’t come back, she’s a winner. She built this whole thing.”

How do you feel about this edited photo of Margot Robbie punching Ronda Rousey in the face?

MORE: Here’s How Amanda Nunes Is Celebrating Her Ronda Rousey Win | New Ronda Rousey Photo Surfaces Of Her Hugging Fan After Loss To Amanda Nunes | Ronda Rousey Reveals Her UFC Future Plans | UFC: Audio From Ronda Rousey’s Corner Might Show Why She Lost

[H/T Imgur]