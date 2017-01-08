The Golden Girls Coming Exclusively To Hulu

The ongoing success of streaming companies like Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu has inspired some healthy competition, especially in regards to exclusive classic television shows and movies. Hulu has just announced that they’ve added one such beloved favorite to their catalog, the always charming and delightfully funny Golden Girls.

The series has experienced a new surge in popularity recently thanks to airings on networks like Hallmark Channel and Nick at Nite, but now Hulu has obtained the exclusive rights for all 180 episodes over seven seasons (via Variety). The episodes will be available starting on February 13th, and Hulu head of content Craig Erwich told reporters that “this marks the first time one of the most popular series of all time will be available to stream all at once in one place.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The adventures of Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty), Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur), Rose Nylund (Betty White), and Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan) managed 68 Emmy nominations during its time on television and brought in 11 wins for the talented cast. The show ran on NBC from 1985 to 1992 and has lived on in syndication ever since. The series was known for its sharp wit and dealing with issues that at the time weren’t frequently seen on primetime television.

Shows like Friends, Seinfeld, and Smallville have benefited from these types of deals, allowing whole new generations to experience shows that they missed or were before their time, and Golden Girls should be no different.

MORE TV: Marvel’s Cloak And Dagger Working Title Revealed / Cloak And Dagger Delayed, Showrunner Confirmed / Supergirl’s Mr. Mxyzptlk Has Been Revealed / Marvel’s Runaways Working Title Revealed / Emerald City Recap – The Beast Forever / Agent Of SHIELD Synopsis Teases Return Of Major Character From May’s Past