The Fate Of The Furious Features Return of Tokyo Drift Character

Well over a year ago, it was rumored that various characters from previous Fast and Furious movies would be returning for Fast 8, now titled The Fate Of The Furious.

However, nothing was confirmed or set in stone. It’s not an odd thing to see a previous character show up to help out the team for a few seconds.

But usually these characters die, like Han. Poor Han…we really miss you and so does Gal Gadot.

Gal Gadot? Yes, she was in a few Fast and Furious movies, too! She even got to makeout with Vin Diesel.

Either way, it’s now confirmed that a character who completely disappeared will return for The Fate of The Furious!

Sean Boswell, played by Lucas Black, will have a role in The Fate Of The Furious.

Many of you remember Sean Bosewell as the bad-boy outlaw from Texas who was sent to Tokyo to clean up his act…in Tokyo Drift.

The rest of the main cast was absent from Tokyo Drift, and the film told an entirely new story, with Vin Diesel making a very small cameo.

We did see Bosewell for a few seconds in Furious 7, but it sounds like he will have a bigger role this time around considering he has also signed on for Fast 9 and Fast 10.

As far as the rumors of Eva Mendes returning, we highly doubt that will ever happen.

After seeing the trailer, we can assume that Sean Bosewell will be joining the team to help “save” Dom. After all, he is a part of the official Fast Family.

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life.But when a mysterious woman (Oscar® winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.

From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage…and to bring home the man who made them a family.

For THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS, Vin Diesel is joined by a returning all-star cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell.In addition to Theron, the series welcomes newcomers Scott Eastwood and Oscar® winner Helen Mirren.The film is directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton) and produced by returning producers Neal H. Moritz, Michael Fottrell and Diesel.

