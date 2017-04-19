A New Clip For ‘The Endless’ Dives Deep For Answers To A Creepy Cult

When we transition from being children to being adults, that sometimes means looking back on lessons that our families have taught us and call into question if those same ideals fit with our more mature mindset. If you happen to have been raised in a cult, challenging beliefs is even more important. These ideas are all touched upon in the upcoming The Endless, which just got a new clip.

UP NEXT: Must-See Horror Titles Coming To Netflix In May

Videos by PopCulture.com

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead star in the film, that they also directed from a script by Benson.

In The Endless, Benson and Moorhead play brothers who return to the death cult from which they fled a decade ago, only to find that there might be some truth to the group’s otherworldly beliefs.

In the clip above, the two brothers investigate a mysterious tip about more information being at the bottom of a lake, leading to a close encounter and a startling revelation.

This film is follow-up to 2014’s Spring, a genre-bending tale that was equal parts Richard Linklater and H.P. Lovecraft. In that film, an American leaves his tumultuous past behind to vacation in Italy where he meets a beautiful woman with a terrifying secret, causing the couple to call into question how much of themselves they’re willing to sacrifice for love.

Benson and Moorhead had a knack for blurring the lines between humor, horror, and drama, which the two look to do again with The Endless.

The Endless will be premiering this week at the Tribeca Film Festival.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Deadline]