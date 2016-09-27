The Best Social Media Reactions To The First 2016 Presidential Debate

During the first presidential debate of 2016, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump discussed, argued, and answered a series of questions from moderator NBC’s Lester Holt. It was a rough 90 minute debate – especially for Holt – but now that it’s over, everyone can relax and reflect.

Or, take to Twitter.

No matter which side of the debate, everyone has something to say about what happened on stage. From the ridiculous amount of times each candidate would interrupt each other – or Holt – to the insane amount of times one of them asked voters to fact check the other, there is something for everyone to tweet about tonight.

.@realDonaldTrump proved once again tonight: He’s a thin-skinned bully who doesn’t care about anyone but himself. #debatenight — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) September 27, 2016

Well said @HillaryClinton This election is about us & up to us We will define the very identity of this country with our vote #Debates2016 — Wendy Davis (@wendydavis) September 27, 2016

Wow, that didn’t even feel like 12 hours. #debatenight — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) September 27, 2016

All I know after #debatenight is that I love lamp. — Chloe Bennet (@ChloeBennet4) September 27, 2016

Lester Holt has yet to tweet anything – though it’s unlikely anyone will see it under the rest of the tweets from the evening.

But seriously… where art thou? #debatenight (📷: @isabella.carapella) A photo posted by Huffington Post (@huffingtonpost) on Sep 26, 2016 at 7:00pm PDT

Though Twitter is a great way to tell the public how you feel, voting this November is the only way to tell the candidates. No matter who you decide to support, making the commitment to vote and actually going through with it is the only way your voice can be heard during this 2016 election – even if you’re Lester Holt.