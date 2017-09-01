The Amazing Spider Man: Five Best Moments [Spoilers]

When Peter Parker took to the Manhattan skyline again this week in The Amazing Spider-Man, after only five years off, it was clear that this was going to be a different kind of Spider-Man movie.Frankly, Marc Webb, his approach to the film and his reputation as a filmmaker is more to my personal tastes than Sam Raimi ever was—and the movie bore that out. While it may not have been a breathtakingly awesome movie on the order of The Dark Knight or The Avengers, The Amazing Spider-Man was an entertaining flick with some really genuine moments and a few truly great story beats.What, then were the best moments in the whole film? Well…Lizard-miceIf there’s one major weakness in the film, it’s that The Lizard—your central antagonist, upon whom so much of the movie rests—looks frankly a little ridiculous and doesn’t really work. He isn’t scary, but he’s also not human enough to seem like he’s truly intelligent. It’s like Peter lives in this grim and gritty world, where everything is realistic until he’s fighting a guy in a seven-foot Godzilla suit.So why does the lizard-mouse work? Because it’s grotesque, it’s unexpected, and it sets up the film’s central conflict with a start and a scare. If they’d found a way to make The Lizard that unsettling, the movie would have been that much better.

