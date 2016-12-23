Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham Gives Heartfelt Weigh In On Valerie Fairman

After the death of Valerie Fairman of 16 and Pregnant, many of her fellow MTV reality co-stars have posted their tributes and condolences about her death. Even the outspoken, and very often rude, Farrah Abraham posted a touching tribute on Facebook.

Though Abraham and Fairman did not appear on the same episodes of the MTV hit, nor did Fairman go on to star in the Teen Mom franchise, the two were still “co-stars” in a sense. Both experienced what life was like being pregnant as a teenager and how appearing on the reality TV show changed their lives.

“My heart goes [out] to her family and daughter. Rest In Peace, Valerie,” the Teen Mom OG star posted on her Facebook.

Fairman’s death is still under investigation, though it is suspected that she passed from a drug overdose. She has been struggling with her drug addiction for years, including while she was on air. Her death leaves her 7-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Fairman, without a mother.

The loss of a parent is another thing that connects Abraham and Fairman. Abraham’s daughter has grown up without a father, which can be difficult. Now Nevaeh will be growing up without a mother, which is an equally tragic struggle.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Nevaeh Fairman and her family during this difficult time.

[H/T Facebook]