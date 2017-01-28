Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans Fully Unveils Baby Ensley

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and David Eason have introduced their adorable newborn baby to the world. The 25-year-old took to social media on Thursday morning to share a “precious” pic of her daughter Ensley.

Good morning world! 🎀 #Precious A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 26, 2017 at 6:26am PST

Evans shared the snap on social media with the caption: “Good morning world! #Precious.”

The photo shows Jenelle’s baby in swaddling clothes while wearing the cutest bow hat you have ever seen. Ensley was pictured while taking a snooze in the snap and looks just like her older brother Jace!

Jenelle followed up the first pic with another side-by-side photo of her third child wearing a colorful outfit and matching purple cap.

The MTV star posted the pic with the caption: “My sugar plum.”

My sugar plum. 💋 A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:02am PST

On Wednesday, the reality star took to Twitter to describe a frightening detail while in labor at the hospital.

“Right before I delivered Ensley made the power of the hospital go out and I thought I would deliver in the dark but generators came on!” she tweeted.

Right before I delivered Ensley made the power of the hospital go out and I thought I would deliver in the dark but generators came on ! 🙈🙈🙈 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) January 25, 2017

Evans shared a heartwarming snap from the moments immediately after giving birth to Ensley.

And she has arrived. 🎀🍼 A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 24, 2017 at 9:10am PST

After posting the snaps on Instagram, thousands of social media users flooded the comments section to congratulate Jenelle on the birth of her daughter. While her fans showed an overwhelming amount of support, there was one of Jenelle’s co-stars on Teen Mom 2 that totally shaded her.

Congratulations to Jenelle Evans and David Eason on the birth of their daughter Ensley!

