‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans and David Eason Are Engaged

He finally put a ring on it! Teen Mom star, Jennelle Evans took to Instagram on Saturday to announced she and boyfriend, David Eason are now engaged.

“We’ve decided on forever! #PerfectTiming,” the 25-year-old mother of two captioned. In the image, the bride-to-be proudly shows off her gorgeous engagement ring, while Eason kisses the side of head and holds a bouquet of red roses.

Romantic, right? The news comes less than three weeks after the pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Ensley Jolie.

Born Jan. 24, Evans was shared to Instagram an image of her baby girl with the caption, “Let the collection of baby girl bows begin! She’s so precious and beautiful. I’m so in love with her already! Happy and healthy!”

The MTV star, who is also mom of son Jace, 7, with ex Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser, 2, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith has been chronicling her latest chapter with newest bundle of joy. Last month, she posted a picture of Kaiser holding his newborn sister with the caption, “#BigBrotherStatus.”

Us Weekly reports that Evans’ mother, Barbara currently has custody of Jace, while Evans splits custody of Kaiser with Griffith. Eason is said to have a daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship.

