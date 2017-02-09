Teen Mom Star Javi Marroquin Blasts Ex Kailyn Lowry After Twitter Showdown

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin absolutely blasted his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry. The former couple had an epic Twitter war and Javi has now revealed that there is “absolutely” no chance of the two of them getting back together.

“I’m disgusted when I look at her,” Marroquin said while talking with Us Weekly.

“I thought things were really great,” the young dad said about his current friendship with Kailyn. However, their friendship take a turn for the worst after new issues surfaced between Kailyn and Javi.

“A very reliable source came up to me and brought some new things to light that I didn’t know about, so all of that went right out the window,” he said.

The intense drama unfolded on Monday during the latest episode of TM2 aired on MTV. Javi took to Twitter to share his frustrations with his 24-year-old ex-wife.

“I thought we divorced cause she didn’t want more kids? That’s weird,” he wrote.

Kailyn then responded in a since-deleted tweet by writing,” You blamed me for miscarrying & our marriage was toxic. Why would I want more kids with you?”

At the end of season 7, the Teen Mom 2 fans will remember that Javi did, in fact, blame Kailyn for miscarrying. However, he has expressed remorse for his outburst against his ex-wife about the heartbreaking ordeal.

“That was last season and I apologized for that and I have my own little theory that will come up eventually but if she wants to keep throwing that around, so be it,” he said. “I already apologized on camera to her and she’s lucky I was sleeping when she said that because I had a comeback but she deleted it by the time I woke up.”

A source close to Javi spoke out regarding the Twitter skirmish between the MTV stars.

“Regardless of how he feels about Kail, they will be in each other’s lives essentially forever because of Lincoln,” the insider said. “The past needs to remain the past and nothing personal regarding their relationship should continue to be discussed online.”

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin are now officially divorced, but he feels as if there is still unsettled issues between them.

“She was so adamant that that was her house when it was really my house,” he said. “It’s in both of our names that one, but the rental property is just in my name. With the information that was brought up to me, that’s no longer happening. We’re gonna split everything down the middle and I’m gonna go after everything I’m entitled to.”

[H/T Daily Mail, Us Weekly]