‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Shares Sweet Note From Daughter Leah

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood‘s daughter Leah certainly has plenty to smile about!

The 8-year-old recently opened up about the things that make her happy in a handwritten note, and Portwood made sure to share the adorable message with her fans on Instagram Monday.

“I like art. It’s fun and makes me happy,” Leah wrote before sharing some helpful life advice. “Never say never, but never think your life will ever be the same. When I’m sad, I think of things that make me happy. … Don’t think you don’t make mistakes. Everyone does.”

She then gave a shoutout to Portwood’s fiance, Matt Baier, praising his cooking.

“[His] mac and cheese is the best,” the 8-year-old wrote. “… My favorite food is mac and cheese.”

Leah also wrote about her family members, writing, “My stepmom’s name is Kristina [Anderson]. My dad’s name is Gary. My mom’s name is Amber. My [future] stepdad’s name is Matt.”

Naturally, Portwood couldn’t help but gush over her daughter’s sweet note, writing, “My beautiful baby. I’m so proud. I had to share this.”

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV on April 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

