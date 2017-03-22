First Look At Teen Mom OG’s New Season

MTV just dropped the first look at Teen Mom OG, and it is jam-packed with everything from heated arguments to heartwarming moments.

Life’s getting louder, faster and bigger when the Moms return for a NEW season of #TeenMomOG on April 17th at 9/8c! 😍 pic.twitter.com/NIHpXc7JGt — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) March 20, 2017

All four moms – Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, Farrah Abraham, and Maci Bookout – are featured in the 50-second spot.

The kids are now 8-years-old, and it’s crazy to see how much bigger they have all gotten since they were first born on 16 and Pregnant. The new season will show several the Moms surpassing several major milestones such as getting engaged, buying new houses, and opening businesses.

Here’s what’s going on in the lives of the four stars of the reality show:

Farrah Abraham has been extremely busy as she opened a children’s boutique named after her daughter Sofia, and has been making headlines recently for a massive wardrobe malfunction, inappropriate photos, and her mother’s new rap song.

Amber Portwood has been had quite a tumultuous period in her life since the last season. She had a public falling out with co-star Farrah Abraham, and went through a nasty situation where she almost lost her home.

Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor are settling into their new lives as a married couple. The lovebirds have relocated to Tennessee and are raising Bentley, Jayde, and Maverick. Bentley’s dad, Ryan, is still involved and co-parenting with Maci.

Catelynn Lowell is pregnant with her husband Tyler’s baby, but the timing might not exactly ideal for the two of them. The 24-year-old has expressed that she is extremely worried that she will suffer postpartum depression again like she did after giving birth to Novalee. Also, Tyler has been dealing with issues of his own as he has been battling depression.

According to MTV‘s tweet, “Life’s getting louder, faster, and bigger when the Moms returns.”

Check out the all new first look at Teen Mom OG above.

Be sure to tune in on April 17 for the season premiere of Teen Mom OG on MTV at 9/8c.

Are you excited for Teen Mom OG to return?

