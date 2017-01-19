Teen Mom OG Amber Portwood Is Being Sued By Her Former Landlord

Teen Mom OG Amber Portwood’s former landlord has launched a lawsuit against the reality star and her fiancé, Matt Baier, Celebuzz reports.

The landlord stated the couple failed to pay for damages and cleaning costs when they moved out of the property. The two are being sued for a total of $6,105.74. The damage was more substantial than usual and had to be professionally cleaned.

Amber tweeted about the lawsuit, writing, “Lord people never go on TV! Because people will try to take you for everything you have. Here comes the lawyers. So sad honestly…Ugh.”

Last month, the reality star announced she will be leaving Teen Mom OG. She made the announcement after her very publicized fight with Farrah Abraham.

