Teen Mom OG Star Amber Portwood Reveals Bipolar Re-Diagnosis, Update On More Children

Teen Mom OG‘s Amber Portwood revealed that she is not planning on having more children following her re-diagnosis of Borderline Personality and Bipolar disorder.

On Monday night’s episode of the popular MTV series, the 26-year-old reality star explained to her ex, Gary Shirley, why she “can’t get pregnant” given her diagnosis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just got re-diagnosed for Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder, and I’ve been taking three medications now that I need to take for the rest of my life,” Portwood said. “I can’t, I can’t get pregnant on this medication.”

She continued by saying: “I can get pregnant, but it would mess up the fetus. If I do not have medication, I will not be normal. I would have … crazy mood swings.”

Amber’s fiancé, Matt Baier, spoke out about Amber saying: “She had a breakdown, a serious, emotional breakdown over this.”

Portwood and Baier have been going through a rather tumultuous period in their relationship. Back in August, they put their wedding on hold after the news broke that Baier allegedly failed to pay child support for several of his biological children by other women, according to People.

Despite this setback, Amber and Matt were able to patch up their relationship and have moved forward with wedding planning. According to Portwood, Baier is “completely into it.”

“He is writing down the guest list and we already have 200 people on it, I don’t even know 50 of them!” she said.

Even though Amber Portwood has butted heads with her Teen Mom OG co-stars in the past, she revealed that all of them will be receiving invitations to their big day.

“Every single Teen Mom [star] will be invited. Every single one from Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG,” she said.

Farrah Abraham, Amber’s TMOG co-star, spoke out about whether she would be attending the wedding. From what the 25-year-old had to say, it doesn’t sound like she is ready to bury the hatchet with Amber just yet. Check out what Farrah Abraham had to say about Amber Portwood’s wedding here.

To see more of Amber Portwood, be sure to tune into MTV when Teen Mom OG airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Up Next:

[H/T People]