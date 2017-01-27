Teen Mom 2 Star Responds To Farrah Abraham Comparison, Twitter Unleashes Wave Of Fiery Responses

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry absolutely went off on a fan after the Twitter user compared her to Farrah Abraham.

Twitter user Crystal Zirkle sent a tweet at the 24-year-old reality star that read: “@KailLowry youre almost now hated as much as farraT, congrats.”

Clearly, Kailyn was fed up with the comparisons to Farrah Abraham, the controversial star of 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom.

Lowry sent out this fiery response on Wednesday afternoon: “Do y’all pay my bills and take care of my kids? No? Then I don’t care.”

After sharing the tweet, Lowry’s followers showered the post with more than 1.2k favorites and a slew of retweets.

When Kailyn isn’t lashing out at social media users, the MTV star has been busy throwing shade at her co-star Jenelle Evans. Two of the Teen Mom 2 stars, Jenelle Evans and Chelsea Houska, had babies only one day apart.

After Chelsea Houska gave birth to her baby boy, Kailyn congratulated her on Twitter.

“So happy for @chelseaHouska and her family!” she wrote. “Cannot wait to hold baby boy!”

While this post was a heartwarming message, the Pride Over Pity author did not, in any way, acknowledge the fact that Jenelle Evans gave birth only one day prior.

Most recently, Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, spoke out about their divorce.

When Javi was asked if he thought he rushed into marriage with Kailyn, he said: “I don’t regret marrying her. Maybe we could’ve waited a little bit longer. I kind of feel like all our friends always say, ‘You’re only 19 years old, you guys haven’t seen life yet.’ But we got married and everything was great. Our marriage, it wasn’t always on the rocks. We did have a lot of fun, she was my best friend…So I don’t regret marrying young or marrying her period.”

Learn more of what Javi had to say about his failed marriage with Kailyn here.

What was your reaction after seeing Kailyn Lowry’s Twitter response to the Farrah Abraham comparison?

[H/T Twitter: Kailyn Lowry]