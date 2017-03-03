Kailyn Lowry Posts Teeth Whitening Ad And One User Slams Her With Savage Comment

Kailyn Lowry took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of the teeth whitening kit that she regularly uses. Shortly after sharing the snap, the Teen Mom 2 star got absolutely scorched by one user that slammed her with a savage remark.

The 24-year-old captioned the pic: “You all know how much I love my @Heywhitesmile teeth whitening kit…The results are amazing & it doesn’t make my teeth sensitive. Try yours for only $10! Go to www.Heywhitesmile.com Scroll down & click Try it for $10 #TreatYourself.”

As is the case with many of her posts, the MTV star garnered a heavy dose of backlash from social media users. This latest picture received an extraordinary amount of incendiary comments from her followers. However, one Instagram user’s response stood out from the rest simply due to the fact at how brutal it was.

The Instagram user wrote: “@kaillowry you need that whitening kit after all the men you have been with. Your disgusting and need to go crawl in the hole you came out of.”

In case you missed it, Kailyn Lowry is now pregnant with her third child. She recently divorced her husband Javi Marroquin, and Lowry has been receiving massive criticism for having a baby by another man so soon after her marriage fell apart. Kail has yet to spill the beans as to who the father of her third child is to the public.

Earlier this week, Lowry actually slapped her former spouse with a protection from abuse order. Javi Marroquin, 24, addressed the situation on Thursday.

Javi claims that he did not abuse Kailyn in any physical way. He explained that his former spouse took legal action because he “harassed her via text,” according to Radar Online.

The text messages that Javi exchanged with Kailyn were in regards to their recent divorce as well as other “guy stuff,” he says.

“I signed a consent PFA, which means there’s no evidence of abuse,” he said. “I just can’t contact her unless it’s in regards to Lincoln for a year.”

One of Javi’s reps indicated that Kailyn wanted the PFA out of the fear for her kids – Isaac and Lincoln – more so than seeking a means of protection for herself.

“They didn’t look for abuse and it wasn’t even a question since Javi signed the consent,” the rep said. “Kail’s first priority is and always will be her children. We ask all to please respect Kail’s privacy during this difficult time.”

What are your thoughts? Do you think this Instagram user was out of line with this scathing comment?

