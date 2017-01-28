Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Just Slammed Farrah Abraham About Doing Adult Films

Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry is absolutely fed up with the comparisons to Farrah Abraham. The 24-year-old reality star has lashed out at several social media users this week, and she even threw shade at Abraham for doing an adult film.

Twitter user Laura Lu tweeted at Kailyn: “@KailLowry I could have sworn you were Farrah the other day on teen mom your sooooooo mean.”

@KailLowry I could have sworn you were Farrah the other day on teen mom your sooooooo mean — Laura Lu (@shesashewolfe) January 27, 2017

While Kailyn doesn’t deny that she wasn’t having one of her most shining moments in the recent Teen Mom 2 episode, she does believe that there is one huge distinction between herself and 25-year-old Farrah Abraham.

Lowry tweeted: “We all have bad times…but I def never did porn so there’s no comparison.”

We all have bad times… but I def never did porn so there’s no comparison https://t.co/qowcujkp3y — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) January 27, 2017

This isn’t the first time that Kailyn Lowry has responded in a fiery way to the people comparing her to the controversial 16 & Pregnant alum and Teen Mom star this week.

Twitter user Crystal Zirkle sent a tweet at Kailyn that read: “@KailLowry youre almost now hated as much as farraT, congrats.”

Lowry sent out this scathing response on Wednesday afternoon: “Do y’all pay my bills and take care of my kids? No? Then I don’t care.”

Do y’all pay my bills and take care of my kids? No? Then I don’t care https://t.co/F7oBeLhKts — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) January 25, 2017

Clearly, Kailyn Lowry acted like she didn’t really care about the comparisons to Farrah at first. However, the persistent criticism from fans about her behavior being similar to Farrah’s has had an impact on Kailyn.

