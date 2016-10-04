Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska Spent Her First Day Of Marriage In Most Relaxing Way Possible

Teen Mom 2 stars Chelsea Houska and her new husband Cole DeBoer spent their first day of marriage in one of the most relaxing ways possible.

On Saturday, the couple was married at a private ceremony in front of friends and family. So what did the newlyweds do the day after they were wed? Go fishing.

Cole DeBoer posted a picture on Instagram showing a fishing pole perched up against a log on a rocky waterfront. He captioned the photo: “First day of marriage with my perfect sweet wife @chelseahouska.”

Hopefully they brought home a big catch on their fishing expedition!

Chelsea also posted about her updated marital status in a humorous post on Instagram.

Not only is the couple enjoying their post-wedding festivities at the moment, but also they are planning to keep the party going in 2017. Houska recently told Us Weekly, “So as most of you already know, yesterday Cole and I got married in a tiny ceremony just with our parents and siblings,” she wrote. “Next year, once [our] baby is here and able to be part of it, we will have a big ceremony and reception with our friends/extended family.”

The DeBour family has one more on the way. The couple is expecting their first child together in February 2017. The couple met and started dating in August 2014, got engaged in November 2015, married in October 2016 and will welcome their baby in early 2017.

Congratulations to newlyweds Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBour!

