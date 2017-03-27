Teen Mom 2 Stars Pick Who Would Be Their Roommate

In a new promo for the upcoming 100 Things About Teen Mom 2 special, MTV asked the stars of the show who they’d most want to room with, and the answers are perfectly hilarious.

Teen Mom 2

Videos by PopCulture.com

So let’s break that down a little.

When asked who she’d most want as a roommate, Kail says, “I’d pick Chelsea because we’re both equally messy and she could teach me hair and makeup.”

Chelsea says though, “I think I’d pick Kail, but I don’t know. They’re all cool so…”

So she clearly likes Kail enough to specifically pick her, but then she kind of backtracks a little. Maybe she got nervous about playing favorites and didn’t want the other girls to get jealous. That is kind of the point of the exercise though so…

Anyway, moving on to when the girls are asked whose house they’d most want to go over to for dinner, the majority vote seems to go to Chelsea because “she knows how to work a grill,” and “they grill all the time.”

There are certainly far worse things to be known for.

Up Next: First Look At Teen Mom OG’s New Season

The funniest part of the whole promo, though, comes when Chelsea says that she would choose to go over to Kail’s house for dinner and Kail is shocked.

Kail, completely confused, replies, “She picked me?! I know how to make two things… Chicken alfredo and spaghetti. That’s it.”

To which Chelsea quips back, “I love chicken alfredo and spaghetti, so…”

More News:

[H/T: MTV News]