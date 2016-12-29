Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals New Divorce Details

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry dished on new details regarding her divorce from husband Javi Marroquin.

An all-new clip from the upcoming season premiere of Teen Mom 2 shows Lowry discussing her marital problems. MTV shared the video on Twitter with the caption: “The Moms are ready to move past the past. Don’t miss the season premiere of #TeenMom2 on 1/2 at 9/8c!”

The Moms are ready to move past the past. 🙌 Don’t miss the season premiere of #TeenMom2 on 1/2 at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/Ra8NzJerDc — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) December 28, 2016

While hanging at the beach, Lowry opened up about her struggles with her spouse. At the beginning of the brief clip, Kailyn admitted that she intends to file for divorce from Javi Marroquin. The 24-year-old reality star seems sure that she is done with Javi, but is unaware if he wants out of the marriage.

“I don’t know what he wants,” Lowry said. “He’s been so back-and-forth I’m not really sure.”

Lowry went on to explain that her kids, Lincoln Marroquin and Isaac Rivera, were mostly unaware that their parents were headed for a divorce.

“I kind of briefly told Isaac like Javi may get a new house when he comes home,” Lowry said. “And he can go visit him at his house. So he kind of knows, but like I didn’t really want to tell them too much without knowing what really is going to happen.”

When Kailyn was asked if she thought there was a chance that she might be able to reconcile her relationship with her estranged husband, Lowry explained that she believes that they have finally called it quits.

“I think there’s so much damage that it’s almost irreparable like we just can’t fix it,” she said.

Even though Kailyn and Javi have had their issues, the reality star seemed to have an enjoyable holiday with her two kids. On Christmas day, Lowry posted a photo of Lincoln and Isaac smiling from ear to ear. She shared the snap on Instagram with the caption: “Merry Christmas from my family to yours.”

Merry Christmas from my family to yours ❤️ A photo posted by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Dec 24, 2016 at 5:30pm PST

