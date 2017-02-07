Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Drops Bomb When Asked Marriage Question On Twitter

During a recent Twitter Q & A with the stars of Teen Mom and their fans, Kailyn Lowry revealed a bombshell about marriage. When the question was posed about whether or not any of the moms would be interested in getting married again, Kailyn’s response was quite emphatic.

Q: Would you ever get married again and have more kids?

Kailyn: No to marriage, yes to kids!

Leah: I don’t know! We’ll see…#TM2Live — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) February 7, 2017

Lowry has only been married once, to Javi Marroqun for five years, but clearly she has no interest in ever walking down the aisle again. She has one son with her ex-husband, and regardless of who the child would be with, it sounds like Lowry would gladly have another child.

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: Teen Mom Star Farrah Abraham Has Real Estate Catastrophe

Leah Messer, on the other hand, seemed open to the idea if the opportunity came along. Considering how many surprises we’ve gotten from the stars of Teen Mom, it’s entirely possible Kailyn might change her mind if the right guy comes along, or maybe her stubbornness will prevail and she’ll avoid committing to just one person.

Do you think Kailyn might change her mind about marriage eventually or does she seem confident in her beliefs? Let us know in the comments!

MORE NEWS: Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Just Slammed Farrah Abraham / Teen Mom Star Farrah Abraham Accidentally Posts As Herself While Reviewing Her Own Frozen Yogurt Shop / Teen Mom Star Farrah Abraham Weighs In On Donald Trump

[H/T Twitter, teenmom]