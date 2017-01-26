‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Congratulates Chelsea Houska But Snubs Jenelle Evans

If there is one thing that the stars of Teen Mom 2 can’t avoid its drama. Even when two of the Reality TV stars should be celebrating the recent additions to their families, they still seem to be caught up in some sort of scandal. Needless to say, sass and shade are flying.

Congratulations are in store for both Jenelle Evans and Chelsea Houska. Evans welcomed her first daughter, and third child, Ensley Jolie to the world on January 24. Houska welcomed her son, Watson Cole, the following day, January 25.

While having a baby isn’t that dramatic, especially for the women who got their fame because they happened to get pregnant young, the reactions from their so-called friends are what is sparking a bit of drama in the Teen Mom 2 world.

Houska, Evans, and Kailyn Lowry are all co-stars on the Teen Mom sequel series. Generally, all of the women in that series tend to get along well – especially compared to the women in Teen Mom OG. However, it’s clear where “getting along” ends and “friendship” begins.

Shortly after Houska brought little Watson Cole into the world, Lowry took to Twitter to congratulate her friend.

“So happy for @chelseaHouska and her family!” she wrote. “Cannot wait to hold baby boy!”

However, the Pride Over Pity author did not, in any way at all acknowledge the fact that Evans had also given birth the day before. This bit of Twitter shade could stem from a long past tiff Lowry and Evans had after Evans commented on Lowry’s plastic surgery. Needless to say, there was a lot of sarcastic and backhanded compliments exchanged between the two girls.

Houska and Evans haven’t sent any congratulations to each other, nor have they made any comments to Lowry about the Twitter snub. Meanwhile, the fourth cast member for Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer, has stayed out of it all completely.

