Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans Wishes She ‘Wasn’t Pregnant’ For Caring Reason

Jenelle Evans just said on Twitter that she wished she ‘wasn’t pregnant’ for a compassionate […]

Jenelle Evans just said on Twitter that she wished she “wasn’t pregnant” for a compassionate reason.

The Teen Mom 2 star wished she could go help the victims of Hurricane Matthew.

“I wish I wasn’t pregnant at the moment so I was able to go volunteer and help these people in Florida and Haiti. Really breaks my heart! 😢” she wrote.

She also shared that her own hometown had been affected by the storm.

Evans is expecting her third child in January.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com

