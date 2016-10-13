Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans Wishes She ‘Wasn’t Pregnant’ For Caring Reason

Jenelle Evans just said on Twitter that she wished she “wasn’t pregnant” for a compassionate reason.

The Teen Mom 2 star wished she could go help the victims of Hurricane Matthew.

“I wish I wasn’t pregnant at the moment so I was able to go volunteer and help these people in Florida and Haiti. Really breaks my heart! 😢” she wrote.

She also shared that her own hometown had been affected by the storm.

My prayers are with everyone effected by the hurricane! This washed up on my hometown beach, Oak Island. Where my story began… 😞💔 pic.twitter.com/zi4TELYbUl — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) October 9, 2016

Evans is expecting her third child in January.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com