Teen Mom 2 Star Javi Marroquin Defends Ex-Wife Kailyn Lowry On Social Media

While Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin has moved onto a new relationship, he’s making it clear to fans and critics that he and his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry have put their tumultuous past behind them and are now focusing on their 3-year-old son, Lincoln.

The MTV star’s comments came after a fan on Twitter tried to mock him with a photo of Lowry, 25, posing at a recent book signing with two fans wearing “Team Javi Puta” shirts.

“Look you made it to ex wifey’s book signing @Javimarroquin9,” the user wrote.

However, Marroquin wasn’t too bothered about the picture.

“Their shirts are epic,” he replied, seemingly laughing off the women’s attire.

In a second tweet, he added, “At the end of the day that isn’t cool. That’s my sons mother. We’ve put everything behind us to raise our son the right way.”

Though he told Us Weekly last month that his relationship with Lowry was he was past the point of no return, the tweets show a complete 180 for the 24-year-old.

Meanwhile, Lowry recently announced she is pregnant with her third child, though she has yet to name the father.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com