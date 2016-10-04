‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Plans for a Second Wedding Ceremony

Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer just got married, but their celebration isn’t over just yet. Actually, the real party hasn’t even started!

After the Teen Mom 2 star went on Twitter on Saturday to thank all of her fans for their kind words, she also announced that her wedding was only part one, according to Us Weekly. The pair plans to have another wedding celebration in 2017 after their first child arrives.

Mr & Mrs DeBoer ❤️ A photo posted by Chelsea Houska (@chelseahouska) on Oct 1, 2016 at 4:46pm PDT

“So as most of you already know, yesterday Cole and I got married in a tiny ceremony just with our parents and siblings,” she wrote. “Next year, once [our] baby is here and able to be part of it, we will have a big ceremony and reception with our friends/extended family.”

Houska shared a touching photo on Instagram of the couple kissing after the ceremony. Houska’s daughter Aubree, whose father is Houska’s ex-boyfriend Adam Lind, was right there next to her mommy, similar flower crown around her head. DeBoer didn’t just marry Houska, he married into a close knit family of two.

And then there were four… chelseahouska.com A photo posted by Chelsea Houska (@chelseahouska) on Jul 12, 2016 at 5:34pm PDT

That family will keep on growing. The couple is expecting their first child together in February 2017. The couple met and started dating in August 2014, got engaged in November 2015, married in October 2016 and will welcome their baby in early 2017. It sure has been a whirlwind couple of years for the pair.

Can’t wait to see photos from the ceremony next year.

This story first appeared at Womanista.