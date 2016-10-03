Teen Mom 2 Star Chelsea Houska Gets Married

Before the Teen Mom 2 couple Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer welcome their first child together early next year, the two decided to get hitched! They officially got married on Saturday, October 1, in front of friends and family.

Mr & Mrs DeBoer ❤️ A photo posted by Chelsea Houska (@chelseahouska) on Oct 1, 2016 at 4:46pm PDT

Houska shared photos on her Instagram, but for the full experience of the wedding, and the engagement leading up to it, fans can watch it on the most recent season of the show, according to Us Weekly. The photo that was posted is a snapshot of a vintage-feeling photo of the newlywed couple and Houska’s daughter Aubree.

“Mr. & Mrs. DeBoer,” she simply captioned the photo.

The two met at a gas station in 2014 and started dating that August. They were then engaged in November 2015. Though they haven’t been together long, they certainly seem smitten with each other. Little Aubree, Houska’s daughter with her ex-boyfriend Adam Lind, even dotes on DeBoer.

DeBoer knows just how important it is to have the blessing of Aubree when it comes to her mom. He went as far as to ask the little girl if it was okay for him to marry her mom. She, of course, said yes with a cheer. So, DeBoer took Houska out to his favorite place in the woods to propose.

“Cole brought me to a personal spot in the woods where he had photos lining the tree,” she said to MTV. “The pictures hanging were of him and I and the three of us as a family.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

