Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Loses It While Defending Confrontation From Winter Premiere

An all-new clip of Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans defending her confrontation with Nathan’s girlfriend, Jessi, has surfaced online, and it looks totally intense. The footage was shared on MTV‘s Twitter account

The video was shared on Twitter with the caption: “Jenelle is defending her confrontation with Nathan’s girlfriend TONIGHT on the winter premiere of #TeenMom 2!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenelle is defending her confrontation with Nathan’s girlfriend TONIGHT on the winter premiere of #TeenMom 2! pic.twitter.com/OHEJXo3Q5n — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) January 2, 2017

When asked about what happened, the 25-year-old gave her account of the events.

“I was in the kitchen making some water, some ice water, and I look out the window, and Nathan pulled into my driveway,” Evans said. “So I come outside, and Jessica said something to me. But I don’t even remember what she said because it’s so long ago. But then she came out towards me, so then I took it as a threat, and my son was upstairs sleeping.”

She continued by saying:

“I went to throw water in her face, did not mean to the cup to hit her at all. And I threw it this way [making throwing gesture], and it slid out of my hand and it hit her in the head. Once it landed in her lap, I turned around to run back inside because I felt like I was about to be attacked. And she picked up the glass and she threw it back at me, did not hit me, and then I went inside the house. As I was running in the house, he was screaming ‘you will not have your child back. I will make sure he gets taken from you forever. And you will never see him again. So I started panicking so bad, because I was already moving. I was in the process of moving, and for him to bring her over to me is so disrespectful. I just try to be a good person, and a good mom that’s all.”

Check out the video of Evans defending her confrontation with Jessi above.

What are your thoughts about Jenelle Evans defense of her actions from the controversial dispute with Nathan’s girlfriend Jessi?

MORE Teen Mom: Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals New Divorce Details | Farrah Abraham Gives Response To Valerie Fairman’s Death | Corey Simms Gives Hints To More Kids With Wife Miranda | Farrah Abraham Talks About Costar Amber Portwood’s Dramatic Exit From the Show | ‘Teen Mom 2′ Star Jenelle Evans’ Boyfriend David Eason Sentenced to 60 Days in Prison

[H/T Twitter: MTV]