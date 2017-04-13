Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals Ultrasound Pics Of Third Child

Kailyn Lowry revealed ultrasound photos of her third baby and the Teen Mom 2 star could not be more excited to welcome her next child. The 25-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to share the exciting update.

I can’t wait to meet you 😊 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

Lowry captioned the snap: “I can’t wait to meet you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The image shows several ultrasound photos along with a new scrapbook that the 16 & Pregnant alum titled Baby: Memories & Milestones.

Since posting on Instagram, Lowry’s picture racked up more than 134k likes and thousands of comments. While some of her fans congratulated her on her pregnancy, others lashed out at Kailyn for previous telling her ex-husband Javi that she didn’t want more kids yet she is now with child.

Kailyn Lowry is already mother to two young boys: seven-year-old Isaac with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and her three-year-old Lincoln from her marriage to Javi Marroquin.

At this time, Kailyn has yet to reveal who the father of her third child is.

Kailyn Lowry first revealed the news of her pregnancy on her blog, kaillowry.com, back in February.

“I am pregnant,” she wrote. “I’m sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time.”

Lowry continued by saying: “Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

Earlier this week, Kailyn’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin revealed that he was in a new relationship with Madison Channing Walls. Javi explained that Kailyn is aware of his new budding romance.

“Kail knows about the relationship for sure,” he said. “I’m happy for Kail. I wish her nothing but the best and health and wellness and all of that stuff, you know? I’m here for her. We actually are in a good place, and I just want health for her and the baby.”

What do you think Kailyn is going to name her next baby?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail, Instagram: Kailyn Lowry]