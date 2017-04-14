‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Has a Relative You Might Not Know About

A post shared by In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) on Apr 13, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her mom, Barbara, have a famously volatile relationship that has played out over several seasons of the MTV reality show, but the reality star also has a strained relationship with another close relative, sister Ashleigh Wilson.

Wilson is also a mom, to son Gabriel, and she and Evans do not speak, In Touch Weekly shares. While Wilson rarely appeared on Teen Mom 2, MTV’s Being Barbara special gave fans a new perspective on the pair’s relationship.

During the special, Wilson was seen badmouthing her sister, who had previously accused Wilson of selling stories about her to the media.

Evans later spoke about Wilson on Twitter, writing that Wilson does not have her phone number or email address.

“She’s always been jealous of me,” she wrote.

“I don’t speak of or to her,” Evans continued. “I tried being nice to her and this is what she does. She rolls with majority.”

Evans also has a brother, Colin, who has mostly stayed out of the spotlight.

