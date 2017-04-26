Teen Mom 2’s Adam Lind Reportedly Tests Positive for Meth, Amphetamines

A new report claims Teen Mom 2 regular Adam Lind has tested positive for meth and amphetamines after taking a drug test.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, he has been stripped of his visitation with his daughter Paislee, whose mother is his ex Taylor Halbur.

However, he will be able to see his other daughter Aubree, who is the daughter he shares with Chelsea Houska. But his parents must be present for the visit.

So far, neither Adam or Chelsea have spoken out about the incident.

Cuddles !💜 A post shared by Adam Lind (@adamjoelind) on Sep 10, 2016 at 8:54am PDT

The Teen Mom 2 star has a colorful rap sheet. According to reports, he pleaded guilty to a charge of exhibition driving on April 17 of this year.

Adam previously had warrants out for his arrest for failure to pay child support and was previously jailed after an argument with an ex turned violent. Prior to that, he received three DUI convictions and eight cases of driving with a license or with a suspended license.

Chelsea has yet to respond to the allegations as well. She’s been too busy celebrating the three-month birthday of her baby boy Watson, whom she shares with her husband Cole DeBoer.

