'Teen Mom': Update on Tyler Baltierra's Dad Butch After DUI Conviction

Tyler Baltierra has been open about the ups and downs of his life since first appearing on 16 & Pregnant and documenting he and his now-wife Catelynn's difficult decision to give their first daughter Carly up for adoption. Since then, things still haven't been smooth sailing at times. The Teen Mom OG star's father, Butch, has been in and out of jail and rehab since he was a child. Their oftentimes estranged father-son relationship has been a major storyline on the MTV show since it began. Butch, 59, was arrested for operating under the influence on June 3. He had a release date of June 24. There's a new update on how his father is doing since the arrest and conviction.

The Sun reports that a spokesperson for the Oakland County Jail in Michigan confirmed exclusively that Butch, real name Darl, was released on June 24 at midnight. He was originally arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, with an open container, and driving with a suspended license last year. At the time of the arrest, Butch told officers that he was driving a friend's van and he was using the vehicle for work. But officers felt otherwise.

In the police report obtained by The Sun, the officer noted: "As I spoke to him, it appeared that he had watery, bloodshot eyes." The officer told Butch he will be placed under arrest for his suspended license and a bench warrant, and the report reveals that Butch "hesitated" getting out of the van and "started moving things." When he was ordered out, the officer reported that he "smelled a faint odor of intoxicants from his person."

He refused a breathalyzer and blood test from officers, leaving the officers to issue a warrant for the seizure of his blood. The findings reveal that he had 0.041 grams per 100 millimeters of alcohol. THC, amphetamine, and desmethyldiazepam were also detected in his blood.

Butch eventually accepted a plea in the case. He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, and the driving with a suspended license and open container charges were dismissed. As a condition of his release, Butch must be assessed by a professional to determine if he should have rehabilitation services.