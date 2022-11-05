'Teen Mom' Alum Chelsea Houska's Ex Arrested

A warrant for Adam Lind's arrest was issued in Jan. 2021 for failing to pay. Lind is the father of Teen Mom alum Chelsea Houska's eldest daughter Aubree.

The Teen Mom alum was arrested on May 26, 2022, for the bench warrant and charged with "violating a valid court order" from a July 2017 judgment, the U.S. Sun reports. Lind was held on a $2,000 bond and was released the same day. In a June 2022 hearing on the matter, his $2,000 bond was "released to the Division of Child Support to be applied to Defendant's child support obligations." It's not the first time he was arrested for failure to pay child support. He was also arrested in Aug. 2020.

Lind's rocky co-parenting history with Houska has been a major storyline since they appeared on 16 & Pregnant before she was cast on Teen Mom 2. He has supervised visitation with Aubree at a center, though his visits are inconsistent. Aubree stays with Adam's mother one weekend of the month. He is not allowed to be present during those visits.

Houska has requested that her husband Cole DeBoer, with who she shares son Watson, 5, and daughters Layne, 4, and Walker, 1, with, should adopt Aubree as he's the consistent father figure in her life. In that case, it would force Adam to give up his parental rights. She left the show in 2020 after 10 years to focus on other ventures and being a wife and mother.

In an Instagram Live update earlier this year, Houska updated fans on Aubree and Lind's relationship. "I think he's doing pretty good. I don't know because I don't speak to him personally, but I have heard some good things, that he's in a good place," she said at the time. "There's no, like, set up time to see him."

Aubree is not Lind's only child. He gave up his parental rights for his youngest daughter Paislee with ex-fiancee Taylor Halbur in 2018.