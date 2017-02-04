This Tech Billionaire Apocalypse Conspiracy Theory Will Have You Running For The Hills

New Zealand has always been a majestic vacation destination, from its incredible mountains to lush scenery, drawing travel enthusiasts from all around the world. The Lord of the Rings films also shined a light on the fantastical beauty of the country, which inspired even more people to live out their own Middle Earth explorations. New rumors have begun to surface that say one reason a group of Silicon Valley CEOs aim to head to the fantastical land in order to avoid the impending apocalypse.

Preparing for an impending doomsday isn’t a new concept, with the practice becoming so popular that shows like Doomsday Preppers documenting steps you could take to better prepare yourself for the world coming to an end. These shows focus on household items and practical suggestions, but billionaires don’t have to settle for practical solutions, and can instead take lavish measures.

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: Arnold Schwarzenegger Obliterates Donald Trump With Response

Recent reports suggest that the richest people on Wall Street and Silicon Valley have been buying up massive tracts of land in New Zealand, not to take in the nation’s beauty, but because they think it’s the only place to surviving the impending World War III. Most notably, Peter Thiel, the billionaire founder of Paypal and a supporter of Donald Trump, purchased 477 acres in New Zealand, and new documents reveal that he received a passport under “exceptional circumstances.”

Considering there are rules in place that say someone must live in New Zealand for three years prior to purchasing land, clearly the rules were stretched to accomodate Thiel. When speaking about the country, Theil has said that he has “found no other country that aligns more with my view of the future.” Another rich American, Sam Altman, has claimed that he and Thiel would head to New Zealand at the first sign of global disaster.

According to real estate agents in New Zealand, in just the first ten months of last year, foreigners bought up nearly 1,400 square miles of land in the country, which is four time what was purchased the previous year.

Whatever the cause for the potential global disaster could be, a deadly virus, an asteroid, or World War III igniting because of Donald Trump, the richest people in the world are clearly taking preemptive measures to ensure their safety if and when society crumbles.

Do you think these rumors are accurate or do you think it’s just a big conspiracy theory? Let us know in the comments!

MORE NEWS: Amy Schumer Slams Donald Trump Over Tweet About Chuck Schumer | Donald Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch To The Supreme Court | Rogue White House Staff Twitter Account Is Tweeting Absurd Comments Donald Trump Is Allegedly Making

[H/T Daily Mail]