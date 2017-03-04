Teacher Gets 3 Years In Jail For Student Sexual Misconduct And Mafia Threats

Allison Marchese was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to the sexual misconduct with two students.

The married mother-of-two was an English teacher at Daniel Hand High School in Connecticut and was arrested in 2015 after her inappropriate relationship was exposed.

Marchese, who has taught English since 2003, met a 17-year-old student from summer football conditioning workouts at the school, where she acted as a supervisor for the students. The two started following each other’s Instagram accounts in the fall of 2014 and Marchese allegedly sent nude pics to the student.

Marchese allegedly told the student that she “couldn’t concentrate during class because he was so good-looking and she could not sleep at night because she was thinking about him.”

The relationship went a step further in December when she allegedly called the student into her classroom during school hours. She then locked the door, closed the blinds and performed oral sex on him.

After the oral sex, the victim told police he “freaked out.” He then told Marchese that he wouldn’t tell anyone about the sexual encounter if she paid him $200. Marchese didn’t take kindly to the blackmail and threatened the boy with violence from the Mafia.

Reportedly, she told him that “her father was an abusive man who had spent time in jail, had contacts in the Mafia and would tell his boys in New York and [the victim] would never play football again.”

Another student came forward and told the police that he had also received photos from Marchese.

Marchese’s husband is also a teacher at Daniel Hand High School.

