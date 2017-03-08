Tarek El Moussa Talks Relationship With Christina Amid Divorce Drama

Tarek and Christina El Moussa announced their split in December 2016 after secretly separating months earlier, and Tarek filed for divorce in January. Through it all, the pair have remained focused on their children, daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 18 months.

In a new interview with People, Tarek opened up about his relationship with Christina, revealing that while they may be going through a divorce, that doesn’t mean they aren’t amicable.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ll always love Christina,” he said. “She’s the mother of my children.”

“We’re getting through this by staying great friends and being the best parents possible,” he continued. “Divorced couples who fight their whole lives really mess up their kids. We had a talk and said, ‘We still want the kids to understand we’re a unit — that we’re still a family even if we’re not together.’ “

The HGTV star added that he thinks he and Christina will “probably always spend holidays together” with their kids.

Tarek and Christina are currently splitting custody of their children “pretty much 50-50,” and Tarek shared that the divorce has been an “adjustment” for the family. He shared that to help cope with her parents’ split, Taylor talks “with classmates going through similar things. That makes her feel better.”

Tarek added that his new life in Newport Beach is enabling him to do the one thing that makes him “happiest: being the best father possible.”

This story first appeared at Womanista.