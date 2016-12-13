Tarek & Christina El Moussa Seeing Other People After Secret Split In May, Source Says

Tarek and Christina El Moussa announced their split yesterday in the public eye, but the HGTV stars had been living separately and seeing other people for months, according to PEOPLE.

The Flip or Flop stars, who revealed they are going their separate ways after seven years of marriage, have not been living together since at least May. Christina has been living with their children, and Tarek spends a few days a week with their daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

In her time apart from Tarek, who is also seeing other people, Christina’s friendship with a fellow design industry professional has blossomed romantically.

And though the exes are now involved in other relationships, the source maintains that infidelity was not the main reason for their split — nor was it related to a harrowing altercation this spring that the couple reference in their separation announcement on Monday.

Addressing “challenges” in their marriage, the pair said in a statement to PEOPLE:

We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.

After the altercation, Christina and the children left to live with their nanny; Tarek moved out a month later when she returned to the family home.

In the former couple’s statement on Monday, they affirmed that both work and family life will continue on.

During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.

