Tarek And Christina El Moussa Speak Out After News Of Their Split Goes Public

HGTV fans were shocked Tuesday when it was revealed that Flip or Flop stars and married couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa had split, with reports revealing that the pair have been separated for months after an incident involving a gun at their home in May.

“We decided to separate while we reevaluated the next steps in our married life,” the couple told PEOPLE. “We believed this was in the best interests of the children and the best way to determine a path forward.”

Tarek and Christina have two children together, Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 16 months, and the pair shared that their kids are the most important thing.

“The most difficult part of the decision to separate was the kids,” they said. “We want the best for them, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure that.”

The couple also addressed the May incident in which a “crying and shaking” Christina called police after Tarek left their California home with a gun following an altercation. He then hopped the fence into Chino Hills State Park as police cars and a helicopter were dispatched. Tarek was spotted and complied with police, and the couple now say his “intentions were misread.”

The El Moussas shared that they plan to continue their professional relationship, and are currently filming for HGTV. They are also releasing a book, Flip Your Life, in March.

“We plan to continue our professional life together by being professional, by doing our jobs well, by being prepared and by working hard,” they said.

The HGTV stars added they have no plans to file for divorce, but are currently living apart and have been seeing other people.

“We have both dated other people following the separation, but neither of us is ready to announce anything in terms of another relationship,” they explained.

