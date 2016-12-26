Tarek And Christina El Moussa Share Sweet Holiday Family Pictures Weeks After Announcing Separation

Just weeks after news broke that Flip or Flop’s Christina and Tarek El Moussa had separated, the couple took to social media to share sweet family pictures of the kids celebrating Christmas.

“When you can’t get both kids to cooperate for a pic at the same time,” Christina jokingly wrote on Instagram along with a side-by-side frame her daughter and son posing in front of their tree.

Tarek shared a picture of his own, where he had a little more success getting a picture of the two together.

“We love our amazing kids so much!! Wishing you all a very merry Christmas from California!” their father captioned a sweet snap with both kids in his arms.

The family announced their separation in a statement that revealed they would continue their lives together as co-parents and professionals.

“We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together,” the statement said.

They share two children, 15-month-old Brayden and six-year-old Taylor. It looks like the kids had a great Christmas!

