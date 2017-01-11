Suspect Arrested for Changing Hollywood’s Iconic Sign To Read “Hollyweed”

The artist who vandalized the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles has been arrested, PEOPLE reports.

Zachary Cole Fernandez, 30, voluntarily surrendered to the L.A. police “with his attorneys by his side” on Sunday night. He took responsibility for vandalizing the sign and changing it to “Hollyweed.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fernandez, an artist also known as “Jesus Hands,” was arrested for one count of trespassing, a misdemeanor, a police spokesman says. The investigation continues because police are still unclear if Fernandez was the only suspect.

In all it’s glory.🙏🏼✌🏼💜 #hollyweed A photo posted by Zach Fernandez (@jesushands) on Jan 1, 2017 at 10:59am PST

Fernandez and ex-wife, Sarah Fern, told Vice they draped the “O”s and turned them into “E”s on New Year’s Day. The sign was first modified to read “Hollyweed” in the ’70s and is a reference to California’s recent legalization of recreational marijuana.

He was released on a $1,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 15.

MORE NEWS: Hollywood Sign Changed To Say Hollyweed / Miley Cyrus Weighs In On The ‘Hollyweed’ Vandalism / Kevin Smith Wraps Production On Hollyweed

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com