Studio Rejects Cringeworthy Gay Joke Made By Reporter On Live TV

When you sign up to be a weatherman, one thing is for certain, you’re going to get sent out into a blizzard – unless you live in Florida, then it might be a hurricane. Either way, Fox Philidelphia News’ weatherman Steve Keely seemed to have taken his anger at the blizzard out on his co-worker. The only problem, Keely’s idea of joking around was highly offensive and extremely homophobic.

While Keely was out reporting in the falling snow, he is speaking to his co-worker, anchor Mike Jerrick, who happened to be sitting in the warm studio. But instead of Keely joking about something nominal, like how warm the studio can get, he decided to attack Jerrick’s bright pink sweater.

@FOX29philly inappropriate #homophobic comment about @MikeFOX29 for wearing a pink sweater by Steve Keeley . See this video pic.twitter.com/EtB9VH2CaV — Dan Haney (@PhillyDan1958) February 9, 2017

“I want to be able to help you model your sweater a little more,” Keely started before explaining that he was going to ask Jerrick to do what a kid from his school in Camden used to do if someone were to come to school wearing something like Jerrick’s sweater.

“Put your left hand on your hip,” Keely said. “Then, with your right hand, Mike, are you listening? With your other hand, while your left hand is still on your hip, try to touch your right shoulder with your knuckles. Are you doing that right now?”

Jerrick, being the good sport he was started to do what Keely asked, looking very uncomfortable.

“Then he’d say,” Keely said. “‘Hi, guy.’”

With that, there was a small, almost sympathetic laugh a few moments after the joke ended. It was clear it fell flat. Jerrick then realized what Keely was getting at and quickly reacted by moving his arm so he looked like a teapot.

“I think this is inappropriate,” Jerrick said. “I think I’ll be a teapot.”

Jerrick was right, Keely’s joke was very inappropriate. Clearly, his joke was aimed at saying that Jerrick was gay because of his pink sweater. What’s more, it mocked one of the many stereotypes of the gay community.

“I’ll think that’s funny later,” Keely said when he didn’t get the response he was looking for.

What do you think of Keely’s joke? Did he step over the line?

