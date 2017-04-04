Student Dies During Pancake Eating Competition

A 20-year-old college student tragically died on Sunday after choking on a pancake during a university event.

As the New York Post reports, Caitlin Nelson started choking during a Greek Life dinner held on Thursday at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut.

A nursing student quickly began CPR on Nelson, a junior majoring in social work, while emergency responders were called.

Nelson was then hospitalized at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, and later transferred to the Columbia University Medical Center. She died on Sunday due to complications from the incident.

Nelson was a Clark, New Jersey native and also served as vice president of community service of the university’s chapter of Kappa Delta sorority.

Nelson selfless nature carried on after her death, as she was an organ donor.

Some drew connections between her and her father James, who died during the 9/11 attacks while serving as a member of the Port Authority police.

“Like her father, right up until the end (Caitlin) was giving of herself, and proof of that is her organs are all being donated,” said Robert Egbert, a spokesman for the Port Authority Police Benevolent Association.

An outpouring of grief and condolences has swept across the Sacred Heart community.

The university flew flags at half-staff Monday and a candlelight vigil in honor of Nelson was organized.

Counseling services have been made available to students affected by Nelson’s death.

