Are Stranger Things Stars Natalia Dyer And Charlie Heaton Dating?

Get ready to have your mind flipped into the upside down Stranger Things fans! Reports have been circulating in the media that Netflix stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are a real-life couple, and the latest video of the two of them appears to all but confirm the rumor.

On Wednesday, TMZ caught up with the young actors who were traveling together at LAX. The interviewer asked if there was any conflict of interest for people that work together to be romantically involved.

Check out the video of Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton here.

20-year-old Natalia Dyer then hesitantly tried to answer the question and stumbled her way through a cryptic response.

“Well, I mean, whether people are dating or hanging out, I think that are asked: just go with each other,” Dyer said. “I won’t speak for anybody else, but we are all one big family.”

23-year-old English actor Charlie Heaton then spoke out to address that the reason the dating rumors have been so rampant is because Stranger Things itself has become larger than life.

“There’s a lot of buzz about the show in general, and there has been,” he said. “It’s kind of blown over. It’s a huge show so people like to read into certain news.”

When asked point-blank if they were dating, Heaton and Dyer abruptly ended the interview and walked away. Even though the potential lovebirds didn’t answer any questions about their romantic involvement directly, the glances that Dyer and Heaton exchanged, and the way they guardedly answered questions seemed to confirm exactly what the fans have been wondering.

Dyer and Heaton are both set to reprise their roles in the second season of Stranger Things. Most recently, one of the higher-ups at Netflix spoke out about the season premiere and had glowing words about the episode. Learn what the Netflix chief said about Stranger Things Season 2 here.

Netflix’s Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers.

The 9-episode second season of Netflix‘s Stranger Things will debut in 2017.

Do you think Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton make a cute couple?

[H/T TMZ]