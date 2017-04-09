Strange Smell At Home Depot Leaves 3 People Hospitalized And 8 Others Sick

Three people were hospitalized and nearly a dozen were reporting feeling sick all from a strong odor at a Home Depot in Florida on Friday night.

The unidentified odor was detected at the Home Depot located at 163rd Street in North Miami Beach and briefly evacuated, Local 10 News reports.



Some customers and employees reported they began coughing and vomiting before they went outside, where they were checked out by paramedics, according to local reports.

Other people said the odor caused them a burning sensation. The MDFR’s HazMat unit investigated the source of the chemical odor that some reported caused them a burning sensation.

Officials said they didn’t know what caused the incident at the store, but the odor could be some type of chemical.

It must have not been that important as people were later allowed back inside and the store opened normally Saturday.

