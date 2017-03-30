Storm Chasers Final Moments Streamed Live Before Fatal Crash

Three storm chasers died during a car crash on Tuesday, with the penultimate moments before the incident being live streamed onto YouTube.

Kelley Williamson, 57, and storm chasing partner Randall Delane Yarnell, 55, collided with fellow storm chaser Corbin Lee Jaeger, 25, while following a tornado in Spur, Texas.

As The Daily Mail reports, Williamson and Yarnell ran a stop sign and hit Jaeger. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Williamson and Yarnell were known in the storm tracking community a the “Storm Wranglers” and hosted a Weather Channel show of the same name.

The duo regularly streams their adventures onto YouTube, with Tuesday’s expedition being no different.

In the two-and-a-half-hour stream, the two are driving around following a storm in West Texas. In the video’s final moments, the pair’s vehicle is seen approaching the intersection where they collided with Jaeger.

The video freezes and cuts off before the driver runs a stop sign and the accident occurs.

“It’s a senseless killing of my son,” Jaeger’s mother Karen Di Piazza told Denver 7. “It’s reprehensible to me that the driver crashed into my son, killing him.

“He had such a deep passion for weather since he was a young child. He decided that he wanted to get more into chasing and learning more about weather because his goal was to save lives.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Jaeger’s memorial expenses.

Watch the stream’s final moments below and see the full live stream on YouTube.

