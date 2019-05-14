Star Couples Who Got Married in Las Vegas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in 2018 in multiple, extravagant ceremonies. Kevin Jonas and his bride, the former Danielle Deleasa, opted for private, family-centric nuptials in 2009. As for the middle Jonas Brother brother? Joe Jonas got hitched to Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner in Las Vegas — and Sin City notched its latest celebrity wedding. l

No matter if they’re drunk in love, or, like Nicolas Cage, circa 2019, imbibing “to the point of intoxication,” marriage-minded celebrities have been walking down the aisles of Vegas’s 24-hour wedding chapels and extravagant hotels for a long, long time.

Some stars wear breathtaking gowns, and some wear jeans and a T-shirt — like Britney Spears did when she said “I do” in 2004. Some couples are Hollywood A-listers — like Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, and Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere (Chicago) — and some are reality stars from various seasons of The Bachelor.

Some of these marriages flame out fast — Cage’s 2019 union with Erica Koike lasted four days; Spears’ marriage to a childhood friend lasted 55 hours.

But other made-in-Vegas marriages have been built to last: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, and Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán are among the Sin City alums who are all still going strong.

Rocker-turned-Las Vegas legend Elvis Presley helped make the Nevada gambling mecca a wedding destination for stars — and non-stars — when he wed Priscilla Beaulieu at the Aladdin Hotel. Vogue would go onto call the 1967 ceremony the “ultimate Las Vegas wedding.”

If you’re so inclined, you can enjoy an ultimate Vegas wedding, too. Most of the Las Vegas facilities and chapels that have hosted celeb weddings are also open to non-celebrities — provided, that is, the venues are still standing. The Aladdin, for instance, was leveled in 1998, about 25 years after the Presleys’ marriage ended in divorce.

Here’s a look at star couples who, for better and for worse, have rocked Las Vegas weddings.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

The ceremony at Vegas’ famed Little White Chapel was live-streamed via Instagram by DJ-slash-social media influencer Diplo, who captured the couple exchanging ring pops in front of an Elvis impersonator. Country duo Dan + Shay were also in attendance and serenaded the newlyweds with a sweet song.

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander

Britney Spears wed a childhood friend, Jason Alexander (not that one), at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on Jan. 3, 2004. The marriage was annulled 55 hours, or two days, later.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

This couple met when they were starring on the daytime soap All My Children. They eloped eloped in Vegas on May 1, 1996.

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth

Though Shia LaBeouf live-streamed his 2016 Vegas wedding to Mia Goth, the official Twitter feed of Clark County, Nevada, which has jurisdiction over Vegas weddings, noted that there was no marriage license filed for the celebrity couple, and referred to the nuptials as a “commitment ceremony.” Regardless, the couple got married for real at some point, because they had a very real divorce in 2018.

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Debra Marshall

The pro wrestlers were married at the Little While Wedding Chapel in 2000, but the relationship didn’t last. Steve Austin and Debra Marshall were divorced in 2003.

Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison

Courtney Stodden was just 16 at her 2011 Las Vegas wedding to 51-year-old Doug Hutchison. (Stodden had her mother’s permission — and that’s good enough for a Las Vegas wedding license.) The future Celebrity Big Brother star and Hutchison separated in 2017; Stodden filed for divorce in 2018.

Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán

VH1 filmed Leah Remini’s wedding to Pagán, an actor like his King of Queens bride, in 2003. The couple was married at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton

After dating for two months, Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie eloped in Vegas in 2000; the couple wore jeans and tees. The marriage lasted two years.

Christina Milian and The Dream

In 2009, singer Christinia Milian and the rapper born Terius Nash had a midnight elopement at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. According to TMZ, Milian rented her wedding dress, shoes, and veil all for $200. What a steal!

Jesse Csincsak and Ann Lueders

Who says the Bachelor franchise doesn’t produce lasting relationships? Jesse Csincsak (The Bachelorette, Season 4) and Ann Lueders (The Bachelor, Season 13) were married in 2010 at the Rumor Hotel in Las Vegas. (And, no, they didn’t actually meet on a Bachelor show, but close enough!)

Natalie Maines and Adrian Pasdar

The Dixie Chicks singer and her actor husband were married in 2000 at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. After 17 years of marriage, Maines filed for divorce.

CoCo Austin and Ice-T

Law & Order SVU actor and rapper Ice-T (born Tracy Marrow) married CoCo Austin in Las Vegas in 2001. Together, the Ice Loves Coco couple have one child, a daughter, Chanel.

Jodie Sweetin and Cody Herpin

The Full House and Fuller House star dated film-crew worker Herpin for two months before tying the knot with him at a Las Vegas chapel in 2007. The couple split in 2008; their divorce was finalized in 2010.

Melanie Brown and Stephen Belafonte

Spice Girl Mel B married movie producer Stephen Belafonte at an undisclosed Vegas location in 2007. The two divorced in 2018 amid Brown’s allegations in a temporary restraining order request that Belafonte was an abusive spouse.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf

The tennis champs privately wed in Agassi’s hometown of Las Vegas in 2001. They have two children. (And, yup, they still live in Vegas.)

Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon

In 2007, Pamela Anderson married Rick Salomon, Paris Hilton’s co-star, as it were, in Hilton’s infamous sex tape, in between performances of the Vegas magic show she was assisting in. The two later divorced.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

This Vegas wedding turned into a long-running marriage that produced three children. Demi Moore and Bruce Willis met in 1987, and married later that same year at a Vegas chapel. They announced their split in 1998.

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley

Marriage has been a real bed of roses for the Bon Jovi frontman and his wife, the former Dorothea Hurley. The rocker married his high-school sweetheart in 1989 at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike

The Oscar-winning actor’s March 2019 Vegas wedding began and ended as you’d expect in a Hollywood farce, a la Cage’s Honeymoon in Vegas. Cage and Koike were, per subsequent court filings, “drinking to the point of intoxication” prior to their union at Las Vegas’ Bellagio Hotel. Four days later, Cage sought an annulment, citing fraud.

Corey Feldman and Vanessa Marcil

1980s icon Corey Feldman married Las Vegas and General Hospital star Vanessa Marcil in 1989 at a Vegas chapel. They remained married until 1993.

Megan Hilty and Brian Gallagher

Smash star Megan Hilty and Broadway actor Brian Gallagher married at the chapel at Las Vegas’ Venetian hotel in 2013.

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman

It’s never a bad time to get married — even at 7 a.m., which is when Carmen Electra and basketball star Dennis Rodman tied the knot in 1998, at The Little Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas. Then again, maybe it’s not such a great idea: The couple split just months later.

Clint Eastwood and Dina Ruiz

Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood married Ruiz, TV reporter, in a private ceremony at his Las Vegas home in 1996. Ruiz filed for divorce in 2013.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley

Unlike lavish celebrity weddings, the King and Priscilla Presley’s Vegas nuptials were super-private (if you don’t count the post-ceremony press conference): The guest list boasted just 14 friends and family members.

Nicky Hilton and Todd Meister

Paris Hilton’s sister tied the knot in 2004 at the aptly named Vegas wedding chapel, Vegas Weddings. Then 20, the hotel heiress closed the books on the marriage after three months.

Sinead O’Connor and Barry Herridge

The Grammy-winner wed Herridge in Las Vegas on her 45th birthday in 2011. She announced their split 16 days later. But the couple subsequently reunited, and is still together.

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere

The supermodel and the movie star married in Las Vegas in 1991. She was 26; he was 42. They split four years later. Crawford told podcaster Marc Maron she doesn’t know if she and Gere were ever friends.

Mike Tyson and Lakiha Spicer

Mike Tyson‘s third marriage was to suburban Vegas resident Lakiha Spicer. The still-together couple were married in 2009 at the La Bella Wedding Chapel inside the Las Vegas Hilton.

Coolio and Josefa Salinas

In 1996, the rapper born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. married DJ Josefa Salinas in Las Vegas. The marriage last four years.

Kevin Dillon and Jane Stuart

Entourage star Kevin Dillon married Jane Stuart at a downtown Las Vegas chapel in 2006. The couple finalized a bitter divorce case in 2017.

Bette Midler and Martin von Haselberg

Here’s another Vegas wedding success story: The Divine Miss M married von Haselberg in 1984 at the Starlight Chapel in Las Vegas, and the two have been together ever since.

Michael Caine and Shakira Baksh

It was love at first sight for Oscar-winner Michael Caine, who first saw his wife-to-be in a TV coffee ad. The two eventually married at the Candlelight Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in 1973. As of 2019, the couple has been married for 46 years.

Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith

The Hollywood stars married twice — but only once in Vegas, in 1976. That union, their first, ended in less than a year. (Their second, non-Vegas marriage also ended in divorce, but lasted about seven years.)

Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy

The baseketball legend married Vanoy in Las Vegas in 1989. The couple did not have a prenuptial agreement, and when they divorced 12 years later, Vanoy received a $168-million divorce settlement.

Bob Geldof and Paula Yates

The Live Aid organizer married the British TV host in a Las Vegas ceremony in 1986. Yates wore a red veil and red dress to the nuptials. The couple divorced in 1996. Yates died of a drug overdose in 2000.

Peaches Geldof and Max Drummey

Geldof, the model offspring of Bob Geldof and Paula Yates, married Max Drummy of the band Chester French at a Las Vegas chapel in 2008. They divorced in 2011. Like her mother, Geldof died of a drug overdose. She passed away in 2014.

Penn Jillette and Emily Zolten

The performer and Las Vegas-based magician Penn Jillette married his longtime girlfriend at the Viva Las Vegas wedding chapel in 2004.

Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow

The 50-year-old crooner married the 21-year-old actress (Rosemary’s Baby) in 1966 at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas. They were married for two years. (And, sorry, the Sands was leveled in 1996, so it’s not taking any more bookings.)

Evel Knievel and Krystal Kennedy

In true Knievel fashion, the daredevil arrived to his 1999 Las Vegas wedding to Krystal Kennedy on a motorcycle. The couple was married in front of the fountains at Caesar’s Palace, where Knievel jumped — and crashed — to fame in 1968.